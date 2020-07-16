County employees will get extra paycheck next year

Allen County government employees' proposed 2021 raise is – and isn't – one.

Meeting this morning, the Allen County Council voted to recommend a 3.8% increase for a preliminary budget document.

But, as details were hashed out prior to the vote, council members were told the amount would be the same as what was paid this year, which includes a 27th paycheck.

That paycheck amounted to 3.8% increase in pay from a typical 26-paycheck year, said Nick Jordan, county auditor, before council members unanimously approved the figure.

The increase will pay employees roughly the same yearly amount next year as they saw this year, but the amount per paycheck will be higher.

The vote came after individual council members proposed raises from 3% to 3.5% and 3.8%. The figure is not final, as the budget as a whole must still be approved.

rsalter@jg.net