Holcomb far outraises opponent

INDIANAPOLIS – Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is in a commanding financial position heading into the November election, according to campaign finance reports filed Wednesday.

And Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel is leading his GOP opponent in another key race for attorney general.

Wednesday was the deadline for statewide candidates to file second-quarter campaign finance reports covering April 1 to June 30.

Holcomb's war chest sits at $8 million after raising about $1.5 million in the latest period. Two of his biggest donations were $250,000 from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and $100,000 from the Republican Governors Association PAC.

“Hoosiers like strong, measured leadership, and that's what they've seen from Gov. Holcomb,” said Kyle Hupfer, campaign manager for Gov. Holcomb's reelection bid. “As Gov. Holcomb focused wholly on leading Indiana through this pandemic, he made the call in March to pause all active campaigning and fundraising. Hoosiers' vigorous support let us restart this campaign in a robust position, and today as Indiana is getting back on track, we're able to report a historically strong position and more than $8 million in the bank.”

Holcomb's opponent – Democrat Dr. Woody Myers – raised just $301,000 and has $72,300 on hand for the final months. But he also owes $270,603 in loans – almost all to himself. Myers is a wealthy health care consultant.

“We are pleased to show progress in our fundraising numbers,” campaign manager Zakiya Thomas said. “A quick glance through Gov. Eric Holcomb's campaign contributions show he's in lockstep with special interests, corporate polluters and big business. In the midst of record unemployment and long lines at food pantries, Gov. Holcomb continues to rake in money from corporations seeking giant bailouts on the backs of Hoosiers.”

The Democratic Governors Association did not contribute to Myers' campaign.

Another hot statewide race is for attorney general. Incumbent Curtis Hill was defeated last week at the GOP State Convention – setting up a fight between Republican Todd Rokita and Democrat Weinzapfel.

Weinzapfel – a former state representative and Evansville mayor – raised about $181,000 in the second quarter and has more than $720,000 cash on hand.

“We are so pleased with the strong position the campaign is in,” said Ann Bochnowski, Weinzapfel for Attorney General chair.

“Despite the pandemic, an economic slowdown and a very competitive nomination battle, we've continued to raise the funds necessary to win this race in the fall, no matter who our opponent might be.”

Rokita didn't enter the race until late May but still raised $83,155. He spent most of it for the convention battle leaving him $18,277.

