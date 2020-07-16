Holcomb puts off starting Stage 5

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb put Indiana in park Wednesday – saying the state will stay in Stage 4.5 “at least” two more weeks.

Most of the state was set to go to Stage 5 – essentially lifting all restrictions – as of Saturday. But rising COVID-19 cases and testing concerns halted that plan.

“We're living on the edge here day-in and day-out,” Holcomb said, calling the environment in the state and nationally volatile.

This means, for instance, that restaurant capacity remains at 75% and bars and other entertainment venues at 50%.

Gatherings of more than 250 must have approval from the local health department.

Indiana added 700 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday – with 8.4% of the tests coming back positive. Ten new deaths brings the total to 2,592.

In Allen County, five more residents died and 24 tested positive, bringing the total Wednesday to 3,017 cases and 138 deaths.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box noted that hospitalizations have soared. She said 881 Hoosiers are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus – up 114 from the day before. The low was 595 on June 26.

“We cannot relax our guard,” she said.

Many questions during Wednesday's briefing were about schools.

Holcomb said he does not support withholding state or federal funds from schools that choose to do remote learning only. That idea has been pushed by President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks. R-3rd.

“Quite the opposite,” Holcomb said, noting how hard his administration worked to not cut funding for K-12 schools in Indiana, despite revenue losses. And he noted revenue streams are available for schools that need help buying sanitizer, personal protective equipment and other items. The state is also providing 3 million masks for students.

While not considering a mask mandate for the entire state – Holcomb prefers to leave that up to individual communities – Holcomb said he is considering a mask mandate for schools when they reopen. Currently, it is encouraged or recommended but up to individual districts.

New York just announced schools can reopen if the positivity rate remains below 5% using a 14-day average.

Box noted that Indiana's seven-day positivity rate – the percentage of cases coming back positive each day – has risen from 4.2% in mid-June to 6.3% as of July 4 and 7.1% as of Saturday. This is an indication that the virus is spreading throughout the state.

She said Indiana hasn't set a specific metric for schools but cautioned against returning to school if the rate rises above 10%.

Box also addressed what happens if a teacher tests positive, saying it would depend on the circumstance.

For example, if a kindergarten teacher in regular in contact with students such as wiping their noses tests positive then the whole class might have to be quarantined. But the class might not have to be isolated and tested if it's a middle or high school teacher who regularly wears a mask and doesn't have physical contact with students.

Holcomb and Box stressed that decisions might differ around the state depending on case rates. And they encouraged making sure buildings are sanitized, seats are spaced apart and movement in halls be structured to avoid large gatherings.

