Opportunities arising around Electric Works

A new program to help minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses and help workers get jobs in the construction industry will collaborate with developers on the massive Electric Works project south of downtown Fort Wayne.

Called Joshua Works, the program announced Wednesday is an initiative of Joshua's Hand, a nonprofit organization founded in 2013, said Cedric Walker, chief executive officer of Joshua's Hand. He is also senior pastor of New Joshua Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Wayne.

Joshua Works will help Broadway Redevelopment Partners of Durham, North Carolina, and Fort Wayne building contractor Wiegand Construction in recruiting, cultivating and training both workers and subcontractor businesses for the project, Walker said.

A construction force of as many as 400 people is expected to be needed by the Electric Works project to rehab historic buildings on the former General Electric campus, Walker said.

Officials say Joshua Works aims to bring more people into the construction trades, which lately have been experiencing a shortage of workers. It will also provide small local businesses an opportunity to participate in the $248 million project.

The project also will help developers locate area minority-owned contractors in Fort Wayne, Walker said – while also providing work for unemployed and underemployed residents to help them gain self-sufficiency and independence.

The first activity is a prebid meeting open to anyone who would like to learn more about bidding opportunities, not just members of the targeted groups, at 10 a.m. July 22 in Building 23, he said.

Walker said construction experience will not be necessary for some workers to be placed. Those people will get assistance through apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs that teach site safety skills and other aspects.

Describing the project as a combination of union and open-shop work, Walker confirmed the first work would likely involve demolition of building interiors.

Joshua Works got connected to Electric Works through project developer Kevan Biggs, Walker said. The group did work last summer for Ideal Builders of Decatur, another company affiliated with Biggs, also a board member of Joshua's Hand.

In a statement, Biggs said the vision of Electric Works is “as an engine of inclusive growth in our region – growth that creates real opportunities for everybody. This agreement and partnership are also about expanding and strengthening the continuum of educational opportunities available at Electric Works,” which include initiatives with Fort Wayne Community Schools, Indiana Tech and Indiana University.

“This agreement will help provide real opportunities for those wanting to pursue careers in the skilled trades.”

The announcement of the employment partnership comes at a time when the Electric Works project is in the process of meeting a long list of financing and construction-related provisions requested by city officials by July 30 to guarantee local government funding.

Joshua Works' first cohort will begin training the week of Aug. 17. Those interested in applying or learning more, can do so at www.joshuaworks.org.

