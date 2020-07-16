Residents' views now just online

Letters submitted for public comment to the Fort Wayne City Council will no longer be read aloud at every meeting, a decision that was quickly criticized.

Comments will instead be published in a document online the Friday before the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

In an interview Wednesday, City Clerk Lana Keesling said she hopes the new approach will increase transparency with the public. The change was announced at Tuesday night's council meeting.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the meetings have been closed to the public since mid-March. Instead of the typical public comment format, during which city residents speak their concerns at a lectern, Keesling's staff has been accepting letters and emails from the public. Those letters were read aloud during the following council meeting.

However, locating specific comments that had been read into the record was proving difficult for residents and council members alike, Keesling said, as it involved scrolling through an often lengthy meeting report, then sifting through dozens of comments. This way, she said, every comment will be recorded online, in a format that is readily available and easily searchable.

The policy will be effective beginning with the council's July 28 meeting. The comments collected will then be published online along with the meeting agenda and supporting documents, Keesling said Tuesday. The staff will then inform the council of the number of letters received and provide a summary of the topics, she added.

Council documents can be found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/city-council-documents.html.

The requirements to submit a letter for public comment remain the same. Residents must include their names and addresses, and clearly state the letter is intended for public comment. Comments are limited to 300 words or less.

Comments can be submitted via email to clerk@cityoffortwayne.org or mailed to the city clerk's office at 200 E. Berry St., Suite 110. The deadline is noon the Friday before the meeting. The comments will be posted to the council's documents website later that day, Keesling said.

More than 100 letters – most condemning the Fort Wayne Police Department's response to downtown Black Lives Matter protesters at the end of May – have been read out loud during council meetings. Thirty-eight were read during the council's June 9 meeting, and 59 more were read June 23. On Tuesday, Council Administrator Megan Flohr read seven.

There were no City Council meetings held between June 24 and Tuesday.

Keesling's announcement garnered critical comments on Facebook Live from some people who had tuned in to watch the proceedings. One woman repeatedly accused the City Council of “suppressing speech.” Another said reading the comments aloud “is the least” the council could do, considering residents could not attend meetings in person.

“Maybe we can make friends with the City Council to have our concerns read,” Alisha Nelson wrote, with an emoji of a woman shrugging, in response to Councilman Russ Jehl's reading of a letter from one of his constituents during his allotted comment time.

Nelson is one of the leaders of ChangeMakers Fort Wayne, a local activist group.

Several viewers posted multiple comments disagreeing with the new public comment policy.

Although the decision against reading every letter into the public record prompted some criticisms, it appears to be legal.

Indiana law does not require public bodies such as a city council to provide an opportunity for public comment during meetings, said Luke Britt, the state's public access counselor, in a June 24 email to The Journal Gazette.

That means the rules about how public comments are handled are up to each individual body, as long as those rules don't discriminate “ideologically or any other way,” Britt said.

