SPCA, H.O.P.E. announce merger

The Allen County SPCA and H.O.P.E. for Animals will merge next year, leaders of both animal welfare organizations announced Wednesday morning.

“We found a significant overlap in our missions and our audiences, yet very little overlap in our programs and services,” SPCA board Chairwoman Kathryn Roudebush said in a statement. “Together, with our efforts and operations truly integrated, we feel we can be an even more positive force for animal welfare in northeastern Indiana.”

Specifically, the move will give the SPCA, the county's animal shelter, access to a spay and neuter clinic that H.O.P.E. for Animals offers.

“There aren't many shelters our size that don't have a spay-neuter component,” SPCA Executive Director Jessica Henry said following a news conference.

Under the agreement, the organizations will merge Jan. 1 and operate as a nonprofit. The Foellinger Foundation provided a $35,000 grant, which was used to hire a consulting firm to consider logistics of the move.

The SPCA will maintain its shelter at 4914 S. Hanna St., and H.O.P.E. for Animals will continue operations at 1333 Maycrest Drive. Henry will become executive director of the new organization, though the name is not yet decided.

“I think of our two organizations as a 'bonded pair,'” she said in the statement, referring to animals that have a close relationship and often are adopted together. “We've grown to serve this community together – it's our home. We look forward to continuing our services and commit to growing to make an even more positive impact.”

H.O.P.E. for Animals – Humane Organization for the Prevention of Euthanasia – was founded in 2008 as a low-cost veterinary clinic and has spayed or neutered more than 100,000 animals, according to a news release. The local SPCA – Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – “provides myriad comprehensive social service initiatives and emergency assistance programs for pets and their people,” the release said.

The SPCA and H.O.P.E. each employ 23 workers, and Henry said that will not change. She said talks about a merger began this year, after Allison Miller, H.O.P.E. executive director, said she planned to step down.

“Everything will stay the same at both of the facilities,” Roudebush said at the news conference.

Cheryl Taylor, president of the Foellinger Foundation, called the merger “a big deal” and lauded board members of both organizations for considering it.

“At Foellinger Foundation, we invest in excellence,” she said in a statement. “We were pleased to support the staff and board leaders of these organizations as they committed to the rigorous and sometimes difficult task of analyzing operational and emotional factors and map their most effective path forward.”

mleblanc@jg.net