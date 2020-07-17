Activist Naomi Tutu to visit city

Fort Wayne's Promenade Park will host human rights activist Naomi Tutu next week.

Tutu, the daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Allen County chapter of Faith in Indiana announced Thursday. She will also preach at a local church Sunday.

The event is titled “Lessons on Liberation.”

“She is coming to Fort Wayne because she heard about the activities in Fort Wayne, with the young people actually leading the charge to change systemic racism in Fort Wayne,” said Cookye Rutledge, of Faith in Indiana. “She was so moved by that, that the young people were stepping out and doing what she felt the elders should have been doing.”

Rutledge said Tutu is “coming in peace” to encourage everyone to come together and move forward.

In-person attendance will be limited to 80 people to maintain social distancing, Faith in Indiana's Karen Staton said. However, opportunities to view the event live via the internet will be available for those who can't attend in person.

An online registration form is available at bit.ly/lessonsonliberation.

Rutledge said Tutu heard from a Fort Wayne resident about the activism happening in the Summit City and offered to come. She is not being paid to speak, Rutledge added.

The last time Tutu was in Fort Wayne, she gave a presentation at IPFW – now Purdue University Fort Wayne – for the university's Omnibus Lecture Series.

The Rev. T.J. Freeman, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, said Tutu will preach during outside services held at 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday. The 10 a.m. service will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CGCb1vKFDA.

An email sent to an address associated with Tutu was not immediately returned Thursday.

Desmond Tutu became the first Black dean of St. Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg in 1975. He also served as the bishop of Lesotho from 1976 to 1978. He became the first Black general secretary of the South African Council of Churches in 1978.

Desmond Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

dgong@jg.net