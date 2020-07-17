Fort Wayne/Allen County

Cooling station to open downtown

Anticipated warm temperatures and high heat indices this weekend have prompted the city to open a cooling station at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

The cooling station will be open from noon until 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, the city said Thursday.

The conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., will have space for five visitors at a time. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask.

Area

Detox center to open in Auburn

Allendale Treatment, a private detox/inpatient treatment center, is set to open at 5419 DeKalb County Road 427 in Auburn.

The new facility represents an investment of $1.8 million. It will initially create 20 jobs, with the potential to grow the staff to 30 members, according to a Greater Fort Wayne Inc. news release Thursday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility is scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 7.

Allendale Treatment will become the only facility of its kind in the area, offering primary substance abuse disorder detox and stabilization.

The team of clinicians, nurses and medical staff focuses on individualized care and making withdrawal symptoms as manageable as possible.

The center is equipped with hotel-quality accommodations for every patient, full-body massage chairs, acupuncture, yoga, catered meals and more.

“When we started this journey two years ago, we quickly found out that there was a critical need for detox services,” said Mickey Ashpole, co-founder and executive director of Allendale Treatment. “We are proud to offer the only primary substance use disorder, free-standing inpatient detox and stabilization center to the local area.

“We provide a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere to help our patients through the withdrawal symptoms associated with detox from drugs and alcohol.”

I-69 ramp near Waterloo closes

The entrance ramp of U.S. 6 to northbound Interstate 69 is closed as part of a bridge replacement project on the interstate over Cedar Creek, near Waterloo, in DeKalb County, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The northbound lanes of I-69 are temporarily shifted while the bridge is being worked on, INDOT said Thursday.

A 55 mph speed limit is in effect in the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed in late September or early October. Bridge replacement for the southbound portion of the bridge is to begin early next year, INDOT said.

