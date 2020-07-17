Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Huntington set to unveil school plan

Huntington County Community Schools' fall re-entry plan will be addressed at Monday's board meeting, which will be livestreamed at www.hccsc.k12.in.us.

The 5,000-student district is planning in-person and virtual options. Classes begin Aug. 5, and the registration deadline for remote learning is July 24.

For those needing help with registration, each school will hold in-person registration from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Only one family member should attend, if possible, and the district asks visitors to wear a mask.

Roanoke Elementary School families must call the school to schedule a registration time due to the construction.

All family events, including Back to School nights, have been canceled.

Warsaw schools release plans

Warsaw Community Schools released distance learning information for students who are at-risk because of health conditions or who have unique needs because of the virus.

Once traditional registration is complete, parents interested in this option must complete a Google form.

The deadline to submit is July 27.

The website, www.warsawschools.org, has details about attendance, assessments, learning platforms, requirements and technology. Select the parent menu option to enroll or register.

Distance-learning curriculum will be limited and cannot mirror the full curriculum or experience of in-person instruction.

Students choosing this option won't be able to participate in extracurricular activities.

State tourism sets safety initiative

The Hoosier Hospitality Promise, a new public health initiative in response to the coronavirus pandemic, is a joint effort by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana Destination Development Corp., Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association and Indiana Tourism Association to assist businesses in safely reopening.

The Hoosier Hospitality Promise, at HoosierHospitalityPromise.com., aims to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

Members of the travel industry and restaurant and lodging industries, their guests, retail businesses and consumers can make the Hoosier Hospitality Promise to follow federal, state and local health and safety guidelines for a proper reopening, according to a news release.

After making the promise, a business will be added to the website's participating business listing and map. These businesses will have access to a digital tool kit that features a Promise sign and badge for their website, social media assets and downloadable communication and promotional guides.

Businesses can also find a list of physical locations on HoosierHospitalityPromise.com to pick up a door cling and other promotional materials.

Consumers can take the guest version of the Hoosier Hospitality Promise. Once a consumer makes the Promise, they will receive a Promise Pass, which will provide discounts at participating businesses.

– Journal Gazette