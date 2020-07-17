County pushes for raise of 3.8%

Allen County government employees’ proposed 2021 raise is – and isn’t – one.

Meeting Thursday morning, the Allen County Council voted to recommend a 3.8% wage increase for a preliminary budget document.

But, as details were hashed out prior to the vote, council members were told the amount would be the same as what was paid this year, which includes a 27th paycheck.

That paycheck amounted to 3.8% increase in pay from a typical 26-paycheck year, said Nick Jordan, county auditor, before council members unanimously approved the figure.

The increase will pay employees roughly the same yearly amount next year as they saw this year, but the amount per paycheck will be higher.

The vote came after individual council members proposed raises from 3% to 3.5% and 3.8%. The figure is not final, as the budget as a whole must still be approved.

Council member Tom Harris said it was difficult to determine what employees should be paid in the future when there are so many uncertainties being caused by the coronavirus.

“One could anticipate next year the economy going down,” he said. “My concern would be that we don’t give raises and the economy continues to tick and people go elsewhere,” he said.

In other business, the council:

• Heard bad news about the drug abuse epidemic tucked into a request from the Allen County Drug & Alcohol Consortium. MaryClare Akers, executive director, said the number of overdose deaths has gone up from last year.

She said the cause was likely that people who might have used drugs with others were using alone, so there was no one to intervene with an overdose-reversing drug commonly known as Narcan.

Akers requested approval of allocating approximately $158,500 in fees from drunken-driving and other court cases to consortium programs.

• Approved tax abatements for two companies, NuTek Industries LLC of Novi, Michigan, and Eversharp Packaging Corp. of Park Ridge, Illinois. Both are locating to Lincoln Industrial Park, 701 Lincoln Ave., Fort Wayne, although the businesses will remain separate. The companies’ relocation resulted from following up on a state economic development lead through Greater Fort Wayne.

NuTek, which is a supplier of diamond blades for precision tools, plans 18 new jobs with $393,000 in salaries. It was granted a three-year abatement for $468,000 in new equipment amounting $6,500.

Eversharp, which supplies packaging for power tool accessories for the hardware industry, proposed 17 full-time and 12 part-time and temporary positions with a payroll of about $670,000 and about $468,000 in equipment investment. The abatement would save the company about $6,500.

• Created a position for an attorney to serve the needs of county council at the rate of $7,500 annually, regardless of time spent. No attorney was specified for the position. The attorney would be a county employee, not an independent contractor.

• Welcomed Chris Spurr, chosen in a July 6 Allen County Republican Party caucus to replace Larry Brown as representative for District 4. Brown was forced to resign after controversy over remarks disparaging participants in recent demonstrations.

