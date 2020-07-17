EPA wants part of site out of Superfund

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday opened a 30-day public comment period on its proposal to remove part of a Fort Wayne Superfund landfill from the National Priorities List.

The EPA said the required cleanup is complete and no further action is necessary for the capped landfill portion of the Fort Wayne Reduction Dump Superfund Site.

The 35-acre former hazardous waste landfill closed in 1976. It's located on the south bank of the Maumee River off Old Maumee Road on the city's east side.

Soil and groundwater at the site are contaminated with volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds and heavy metals, the EPA said Thursday.

The EPA's cleanup involved digging up thousands of drums containing waste, capping the entire landfill area, installing a system to capture and treat groundwater before it enters the Maumee River, monitoring groundwater and placing deed restrictions on land use.

The EPA said it and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have not fully determined the groundwater has met final cleanup goals. Therefore, that portion of the site will remain on the National Priorities List and is not being considered for deletion, the agency said.

More than 100 companies faced lawsuits seeking to recoup cleanup costs at the landfill, which was named a Superfund site in 1984.

The National Priorities List tracks the nation's most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. Sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program.

The EPA removes sites or parts of sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented and no further cleanup is required, other than operation and maintenance, monitoring and five-year reviews, the agency said.

The public can submit comments until Aug. 17 by emailing cibulskis.karen@epa.gov. For more information, go to www.epa.gov/superfund/fort-wayne-dump.

