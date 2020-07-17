Reform commission's 1st goal: Listening

Fort Wayne's newly formed Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice will focus on listening and gathering accurate information as it ramps up an aggressive meeting schedule, Councilwoman Michelle Chambers said Thursday.

Chambers was appointed chair of the commission, composed of 15 community members, including faith leaders, activists, city officials and business owners.

The commission held its first meeting Tuesday. The meeting, which was not open to the public because of COVID-19 concerns, was recorded and will be available for streaming at https://acpl.viebit.com.

Tuesday's discussion focused on introductions and comments from two local activist groups, Changemakers Fort Wayne and FIRM: Fighting for Injustice and Racial Matters. Police Department spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena also gave a presentation highlighting ways in which the city already complies with the “8 Can't Wait” policing initiative.

“We're in our learning curve,” Chambers said in an interview Thursday, adding that she will always try to have multiple perspectives present in the room for each discussion.

“The goal is to create balance and synergy,” she said.

Part of that is understanding how the Fort Wayne Police Department is funded. To achieve that, Chambers said she wants the group to hear from City Controller Garry Morr regarding where the department's funding comes from and how it is spent.

Chambers also said the commission plans to reach out to the Ten Point Coalition to better understand its relationship with the city police department. A training with the police department is scheduled for Aug. 24, Chambers added, in order to give commission members a sense of how officers perform their duties.

Transparency and accountability are important, Chambers said Thursday. To that end, she said every meeting will be recorded and posted online as soon as possible.

Chambers also said there are plans to host virtual town halls via Zoom or other video conferencing applications to hear from the public. The first one is tentatively scheduled for July 30, she said.

Residents may also provide feedback via an online form found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/commission-on-police-reform-and-racial-justice.html.

