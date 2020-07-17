Work release program closes 2 weeks early

Allen County Work Release will close its doors for good today, but some inmates piling into cars at the Lima Road site said Thursday they are still awaiting a judge's consent to go on house arrest.

Otherwise, they will have to wait out their fate at the Allen County Jail, they said.

The work release program run by the Allen County Sheriff's Department housed up to 103 offenders at the site, now in unsightly disrepair, because Sheriff David Gladieux thought he'd be moving inmates to a remodeled Venture Lane site, he said.

However, he lost participants and employees as work release applications were denied in Allen County Superior Court, he said. Gladieux said at the end of June that the program would be completely closed by Aug. 1. Gladieux could not be reached for comment Thursday. County officials confirmed the site at Lima and Carroll roads will close today.

The Venture Lane site off Cook Road is scheduled to open Aug. 24 and can accommodate about 230 inmates who live dormitory style, according to Kim Churchward, Allen County Community Corrections director.

Community Corrections, with about 1,000 offenders currently across all programs, will now run the residential services program, estimated to cost $4 million annually, part of an overall $10 million program for 2021, Churchward said.

User fees generate about $2.1 million, Churchward said. Average cost to live at the Venture Lane facility will be about $18 a day. At least nine of the 17 full-time employees from work release will now work for Community Corrections. Those who did not transfer retired or weren't interested, she added.

This year, Community Corrections received $3.9 million from the state and will submit an application for funding next year for about $8 million that would include the $3.9 million plus $4 million for the residential services program, Churchward said. The programs are also funded with money from the Indiana Supreme Court and the Drug and Alcohol Consortium, and other organizations and agencies.

In May, the Allen County Council approved $1.7 million for the residential services program and $1.4 million for the sheriff's work release program through the end of this year.

Joel Benz, County Council president, said any money not used for the county-funded work release program would likely be returned at the end of the year.

Friction started between the sheriff and Community Corrections after an Oct. 29 meeting where he said he was told he would never occupy the Venture Lane site, even though his department renovated it, costing $7 million.

Gladieux also said that about 80 inmate applications for work release had been denied since that meeting, although there was no communication about it. He said Judge Fran Gull, the vice chair of the Community Corrections Advisory Board, denied the applications.

Thursday, as Gull left an Advisory Board meeting, she didn't deny she turned down the applications.

“I believe court sentencing should be monitored and authorized by the courts. I put a lot of thought and effort into my sentencings,” Gull said.

Churchward said the focus of Community Corrections is rehabilitation, but getting a job to help pay for fees associated with the programs is encouraged.

Thursday afternoon, a few of the people coming to pick up their belongings were either going to work or getting dropped off. Two men said they were hoping to get a judge's order for home detention so they wouldn't have to go back to the jail. They believed the Venture Lane facility would be for people who could not arrange home detention.

Sean Smith of Huntington, who has one more month in his nine-month sentence for driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, said he has helped write sentence modifications requests for fellow work release people, saving them between $200 and $400 in legal fees.

He transitioned to Community Corrections and wears an ankle monitor that costs $15 a day, and prefers having his own housing to that of work release.

“It is cheaper, more manageable. It allows me to play my Xbox. I'm able to lay in bed and watch TV and not worry about getting a cellmate or any of the other problems. You're crammed together (in work release) with literally no doors on our bedrooms,” Smith said.

One man visiting his case manager at Community Corrections Thursday said the strict rules can set you back. If you forget to call Community Corrections every day, it can trigger a urine test, he said.

He said he had three last week and one was “questionable,” but he said he did not consume any alcohol. Urine tests run about $20 each.

