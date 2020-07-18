Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Food giveaway today on Oxford

Another food giveaway in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program will occur today at the Utopian Grocery on Oxford Street.

Starting at 11 a.m., the Human Agricultural Committee and its partners will distribute nearly 1,600 food boxes first come, first served, according to Ty Simmons, the cooperative's executive director. The food amounts to more than $30,000, Simmons added.

The store is located at 608 Oxford St. The food boxes will contain apples, onions, potatoes, cabbage, celery and carrots.

Partners include St. Henry's Church, Pilgrim Baptist Church, the Burmese Community, New Zion Tabernacle, Sweetwater, Heartland Communities, Fort Wayne Wolverines and Human Agricultural Cooperative and volunteers.

Lifehouse Health Clinic reopening

The Lifehouse Health Clinic announced Friday it is reopening from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays beginning next Monday.

The clinic, at 2100 Kentucky Ave., is designed for adults and children who are uninsured, for those meeting federal poverty guidelines and for the underinsured population.

The clinic will provide resources, education and services to promote health and healing. Some of the services provided are sports physicals, wellness health screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and sick visits, as well as referrals.

All patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms outside and will be given information on where they can get tested. Enter Lifehouse Clinic through door 1.

3 infected of 504 in PFW programs

The first group of students arriving for Purdue University's Summer Start and Early Start programs had an infection rate for COVID-19 of 0.6%, Purdue said Friday.

Of the 504 students and mentors participating in these programs, three tested positive for COVID-19. None were experiencing symptoms, and each is temporarily living in the dedicated isolation area on campus under the direction of Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer for the Protect Purdue Health Center.

“We will be preparing a more thorough assessment of these testing results with our medical advisory team; however, we believed it was important to communicate these early results as more colleges and universities have announced testing plans for students this fall,” said Dr. Eric Barker, dean of pharmacy at Purdue University and a member of Purdue's medical advisory group.

“What we learn now through this early testing will help as we administer the much larger program moving into the fall semester.”

– The Journal Gazette