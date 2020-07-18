County sees additional 27 cases, no new deaths

An uptick in COVID-19 cases continued Friday, as Allen County health officials prepare to discuss the local response to the coronavirus pandemic next week.

The Allen County Department of Health reported 27 new cases, bringing the total number of local residents infected to 3,065. No new deaths were reported, keeping the total killed by COVID-19 at 139.

The county Board of Health will meet Monday at 5:45 p.m. and health department spokeswoman Megan Hubartt said discussion likely will include testing and contact tracing – the method by which public health officials identify people who might have been exposed to someone with the disease.

An agenda for the meeting lists COVID-19 updates from department administrator Mindy Waldron and Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter. The meeting will be Sutter's first since he took the job in June.

Board members will meet at Citizens Square, and those who attend should wear masks and adhere to physical distancing guidelines. The meeting also will be broadcast live at facebook.com/AllenCounty.

Statewide, 747 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health. Eight new deaths were reported, bringing the total in Indiana to 2,610.

“Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record,” a news release from the state health department said. “Deaths are reported based on data received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.”

About 34% of intensive care unit beds and 83% of the state's ventilators are available, officials said.

Nearly 23% of the state's confirmed cases – 12,484, as of late Friday afternoon – are in Marion County, where Indianapolis is located. Allen County ranks fourth among counties with the highest totals of COVID-19.

State data show 3,061 local cases of the disease and 138 deaths, but because of differences in reporting and delays in test results, state and Allen County statistics rarely match.

Marion County also has seen the most deaths – 702 – followed by Lake (252) and Allen counties.

Many of the local cases are in young patients, Allen County data show. As of Wednesday, 18.4% of confirmed COVID-19 cases were among patients age 20 to 29.

Nearly 18% of local cases were among patients age 40 to 49.

Patients older than 80 make up almost 57% of deaths from COVID-19 in Allen County, state data show.

