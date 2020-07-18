Groups get Drug Free Communities funds

Recommendations were approved Friday by the Allen County Commissioners to give 16 area organizations a total of nearly $160,000 from county's Drug Free Communities Fund, on behalf of the Drug & Alcohol Consortium.

The Drug & Alcohol Consortium asked area organizations to apply for funding in three categories: Prevention, Intervention and Justice Services, CEO MaryClare Akers told the commissioners.

A fourth category applied to the Drug & Alcohol Consortium's portion of the funds, which Akers said are generated by drug interdiction and OWI charges. The organization uses its allotment to administer the rest of the funds and “maintain the coalition,” Akers said.

The total awarded in each category is $39,641. Six organizations received funding in the Justice Services category. Nine received funds in the Prevention category.

The Allen County Council approved the Drug & Alcohol Consortium's funding request during its meeting Thursday.

Funding in the intervention category is distributed in the form of intervention scholarships, Akers said.

Halfway houses and treatment centers can, on behalf of individual clients, apply for $300 to help pay for treatment and services the patient would normally be unable to afford.

Each client can receive two of those supplements annually.

Akers said so far in 2020, funding is about $5,000 below 2019 levels.

That's because courts have started to take an approach geared more toward treatment, rather than fines, she said. The Drug & Alcohol Consortium doesn't view that as a bad thing, Akers added.

“We feel that makes us meet our mission a little bit better,” she said. “So we're looking for funds in other ways.”

