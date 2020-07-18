Monument to Steuben soldiers set for cleaning

The Steuben County Soldiers' Monument is the focal point of downtown Angola, rising 70 feet tall and spanning a history of more than 100 years.

The monument was designed to honor the 1,278 Steuben County residents who enlisted to serve in the Civil War and the 240 soldiers who never returned.

A deep cleaning of the monument is scheduled this month to alleviate the wear and tear from visitors to the concrete stair and sidewalk area surrounding the base and to help preserve the monument.

An Indianapolis company is contracted to clean the barre granite base of the monument and also the attached four bronze soldiers on top, which will require removal from the monument. The crowning topper, a statue representation of Columbia, will also be examined for possible repair.

Historically, these maintenance checks have been done every 20 years. Angola Mayor Richard Hickman says the removal of the soldiers will be only temporary, and anticipates the cleaning to take 30 to 45 days. The project is expected to be completed before September.

Steuben County is responsible for maintaining the monument itself, including necessary cleaning or repairs, which for this project will include an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 from allocated tax funds. Angola will also help with a portion of these costs through donations made to the city.

With the last recorded major upkeep completed in 1993, the monument is due for repairs.

The preservation and cleaning work are unrelated to the unrest leading to the removal or destruction of historical landmarks across the United States as part of proteststo draw attention to racial injustice.

The monument is in the circle in downtown Angola, local known as the “mound.” This same mound served as the meeting spot on May 26 for a protest against the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis while being restrained by white police officers.

Cars reportedly honked in support of the protest by 15 Angola residents as the cars circled the mound.

Hickman said the protest was peaceful.

The most targeted statues have generally been those associated with Christopher Columbus, Confederate soldiers or American heroes affiliated with slavery.

The Steuben County Soldiers' Monument, topped with the female symbol of America, Columbia, has avoided controversy by being viewed as a symbol of freedom and peace.

“She reflects the peacefulness of the county, the soldiers represent the defense,” Hickman said. “The flag she holds welcomes people to the community.”

Hickman also said the monument has taken on a greater meaning in the community beyond the Steuben County Civil War veterans alone.

“Really it has come to represent all veterans in the community,” Hickman said. “People look at it that way.”

The monument itself is owned by Steuben County, but the city of Angola takes care of the weekly ground maintenance that the city is able to take “great pride” in.

Commercial stores and nurseries donate the flowers to plant around the monument, while Angola residents donate their time to the planting.

The Angola Parks Department mows the lawn, the only city expense.

A direct descendant of a Civil War veteran in the 58th Indiana Infantry Regiment, James Evans appreciates Civil War monuments that commemorate the lives of veterans such as his great-great-grandfather.

“It means a lot to me. I think that it's great that Indiana honors the Union soldiers who served in the Civil War to end slavery and save the country ... especially those who didn't come home,” Evans said. “I wish we had more monuments to the men who fought for the Union.”

June Julien, executive director of Steuben County tourism, said the monument remains a key focal point for tourists visiting the iconic downtown circle, describing the photos visitors take with the monument as they stroll around the mound.

“It's a very important symbol for Steuben County,” Julien said.

“It's our icon, it's what we're known for.”

Julien said the rotating seasonal activities that have become tradition to the mound include winter sleigh rides around the monument, “Cruise to the Monument,” which is a parade of antique cars, and the summer Fourth of July parade.

The county celebrated the monument's centennial in 2017.