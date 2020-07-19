Boy vows to 'kick cancer's butt'

Kyler Drenning's family felt encouraged when treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appeared to be conquering a brain tumor the Fort Wayne boy had battled much of his life.

Twice, his mother said, medical scans indicated the tumor was inactive and shrinking. But a third MRI in May depicted something worse: a tumor about the size of a jellybean.

“It crushed us,” Kelly Drenning said, “but at the same time we've leaned on our faith so much ... We have hope.”

They also are maintaining enough energy for Kyler's plans to host a lemonade stand in August.

Kyler, 10, has diffuse midline glioma, a type of tumor that begins in the brain or spinal cord. The cancerous, fast-growing tumors are diagnosed in an estimated 791 people per year, and the five-year survival rate is 49%, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Although Kyler was told he had a brain tumor at age 4, his family only recently learned the type, Drenning said. His condition was initially misdiagnosed. His family also learned Kyler has three mutations, including two that are deadly, Drenning said.

She noted genetic testing has showed Kyler's tumor is not hereditary, and it is the only cancer cell he has.

Kyler has struggled with anxiety and fear of dying – about not being able to grow up, Drenning said. To comfort him, she reiterates what doctors have said: His story is unique because most children die within nine months to a year of being diagnosed – he has lived six years.

“I said, 'You're pretty awesome. I don't think death is something to worry about right now,'” Drenning said during a phone interview last week, Kyler at her side.

Drenning views Kyler's treatment at St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee, last year as a lifesaving measure.

He regained hearing in his right ear after a tumor that pressed on his eardrum was removed, she said, but the tumor's effect on his optical nerve is likely permanent.

“They told us he would never drive a car,” Drenning said, noting her son lost peripheral vision.

Glasses help Kyler see, and he enjoys spending time outdoors, time with friends, playing basketball and swimming at his grandma's house, Drenning said, adding he also makes sure to wear a helmet while bicycling.

Though occasionally discouraged, he vows to “kick cancer's butt,” Drenning said. He is participating in a trial at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that targets his mutations. He takes five pills every Wednesday evening and has regular checkups at Lutheran Hospital and in Ann Arbor, she said.

Despite the tumor, Kyler would rather not be known as the boy with brain cancer, Drenning said.

“There's so much more he wants to do in life,” she said.

He wants to jump with his friends at Sky Zone, visit Disney World again, fire a gun, own a root beer float stand, fly a plane and sky-dive – a wish Drenning isn't on board with.

Kyler, a student at Indian Village Elementary School, must wait only weeks to check off another desire – to experience working through a lemonade stand to earn money to buy items he wants.

He has refused Drenning's offers to purchase the items for him because it is important that he pays for them himself, she said.

The lemonade stand is set to open at noon Aug. 15. Drenning plans to post details on Facebook but said people can find the stand by following signs down Bluffton Road to Indian Village. She noted measures will be taken so Kyler doesn't risk exposure to the coronavirus.

Although some people might view Kyler as another kid with a lemonade stand, Drenning considers him a hero.

She has his medical record number tattooed on her arm alongside this: “Most people never meet their superhero. I gave birth to mine.”

