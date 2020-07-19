Corvette club marks 50 years

Cindy Lonergan of Fort Wayne on Saturday recalled one of those memories that don't leave you.

Back in the day, she and her then-boyfriend, now husband, got tossed off the Bluffton Road Hall's restaurant parking lot for kissing in the car.

Tom Lonergan remembers the car – a 1973 red and white Corvette convertible, one of the hottest things on wheels at the time.

The Lonergans were back in that same parking lot Saturday afternoon with a different car – a green 1967 Corvette coupe with a spotless white restored interior – waiting to take a cruise to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Fort Wayne Corvette Club.

Organizer Gary Grant said the club expected 75 cars – from vintage to just off the lot – to go for a spin around the Fort Wayne area to places of significance in the club's history.

Like Swinney Park, where the club got its start with about 10 people around a picnic table in 1970. Or the former Kelley Chevrolet dealership across from North Side High School, where many cars were bought and serviced over the years.

And, of course, the General Motors plant in Lafayette Township – “the mother ship,” as one participant called the sprawling site.

The cruise ended at Summit City Chevrolet on Illinois Road, the club's current sponsor, where a banquet was held for participants.

“Now we're 240 members strong,” Grant said.

Mike Bolton of Fort Wayne said the best thing about Corvettes is “just driving them.”

He came to the event with his wife, Debbie, and a 2003 burgundy Corvette convertible.

“They drive like nothing else,” Bolton said, adding he has driven Porsches and other brands, but only a Corvette “feels like a whole sports car” with every move.

“Corvettes are kind of a disease,” Bolton said.

Tom Lonergan said the love of Corvettes can last a lifetime. He and his wife had their first date in his Corvette, he said. They went to Azar's on Rudisill Boulevard.

But Hall's was their choice many times, Tom Lornegan said, as he waited to lead the parade as a charter member of the club.

“We used to come over here for the Big Busters,” he said – and, apparently, to nourish true love.

