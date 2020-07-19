McMichael reenergizes New Haven

Since taking office in January, New Haven Mayor Steven McMichael has made several changes, despite a global pandemic being declared less than three months into the job.

Changes include:

• Announcing the reinstatement of the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council

• Hosting the first Independence Day parade in the city

• Starting a Flag Day tradition of retiring the old flag at City Hall and raising a new one

• Launching a social media presence through Facebook.

McMichael said the pandemic hasn't been an obstacle. He views it as an opportunity.

“Whenever there's a challenge, I think there's an opportunity to refine, to do better, and serve better,” he said. “And that's exactly how we've tried to approach it as a team dealing with the COVID situation.”

Brightpoint Development Fund announced Monday it would partner with the New Haven City Council and McMichael to grant microloans to small businesses affected by the state's stay-at-home order. Many businesses considered nonessential had to shut down for weeks to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“As somebody that was a small-business owner for 18 years before becoming mayor, I know the challenges even in the best of times owning a small business,” said McMichael, who owned Imagine Real Estate in New Haven.

McMichael succeeded Terry McDonald, a Republican who was mayor 20 years before deciding not to seek reelection. McMichael, a Republican, defeated Democrat Darren Peterson in the November election.

Along with the fund for small-business loans, McMichael said he has been focused on finding ways to safely connect the community. On July 4, New Haven held its first Independence Day parade, complete with hand sanitizing stations, spaced-out parade viewing areas so people could socially distance along the 2-mile route, and food vendors on the perimeter of the park so people could picnic 6 feet apart.

McMichael said the biggest thing he wants to improve during his time as mayor is communication. New Haven had no official social media accounts before him. Now, the New Haven Facebook account, its largest platform, has almost 2,000 followers.

Charles Hatten, president and CEO of the New Haven Chamber of Commerce, said he thinks McMichael has done a good job keeping residents safe during the pandemic. Hatten said he approves of the mayor's decision to reinstate the Youth Advisory Council and the work he has done with veterans.

Stacey McDaniel, a New Haven resident, said the city has a new energy since McMichael took office.

“He has just energized the whole city,” she said. “There is not an idea that he won't listen to.”

McDaniel helped organize the parade lineup, welcomed people to Schnelker Park, and helped with clean-up during the Fourth of July parade. She said the mayor has been great about communicating with her.

Robert Nelson, a New Haven resident who ran against McMichael for mayor, said he approves of his performance so far. Nelson said he appreciates the city's increased social media presence and that now City Council and public works meetings are livestreamed.

Mike Mowery, a City Council member, said he is excited about the changes and hopes the new administration will bring new development opportunities for businesses and housing.

“I think there's a lot of fresh, new ideas, and there's some new people on board with fresh, new ideas,” he said. “And I think those are taking shape now. And I think the next four years are going to be very exciting for New Haven because of that.”