Retired general presses veterans' issues

If at first you don't succeed, keep trying.

That could be the motto for Brig. Gen. Jim Bauerle, who heads the Military/Veterans Coalition of Indiana and spent a steamy Saturday morning under a pavilion at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum in Fort Wayne.

These days, the retired Army commander advocates on behalf of 99 military organizations for state legislation to benefit veterans and men and women in active service.

Often the same proposals are put forward again and again without being passed. But Bauerle of Carmel doesn't stop trying.

Many of 15 priorities he outlined during a veterans roundtable were repeats of previous lobbying requests, he said after his talk. But Indiana vets deserve them, because the state, despite being 17th in the nation in its population of veterans, is losing them at a rate of nearly 3,000 a year.

He says that's because of veteran-unfriendly tax policies and other issues.

Among the most important new policies he's pushing for in the next legislation, he said, is a $1 million request to provide property tax credits to landlords and property owners or managers who house homeless veterans.

Homeless veterans already get some housing support, he said, but it does little good if property owners and managers aren't willing to take a chance on housing them.

The credits will go to those associated with a nonprofit serving homeless veterans, Bauerle said.

The coalition is also advocating for in-state tuition rates for out-of-state veterans and their children who use the GI Bill or other benefits earned from military service.

For example, the provision could apply to a veteran or a veteran's child who lives in Van Wert, Ohio, but wants to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne only a half-hour away, he said.

“I want to get them here, and after they graduate, keep them here,” he said, as residents, taxpayers and contributors to the state economy.

A third new piece of proposed legislation would recognize a Women Veterans' Day on June 12. Although there is no national recognition, other states have designated the day, including California, New York, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Donna Sewell of Fort Wayne said she wished there was more emphasis on women veterans, but said she saw the commemoration as mostly a gesture.

Sewell, who is married to fellow veteran Ken Titlan, said she still gets “that look” when she attends events for veterans.

“It's like a look of surprise – that I'm not Auxiliary,” she said, referring to women's auxiliaries affiliated with some military organizations.

The number of women veterans, she said, is only going to increase as more women join the ranks of the military.

“We're veterans like anybody else,” Sewell said.

