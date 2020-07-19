South side hosts entrepreneurs

Three weeks was all it took Mari Love to put together the Southside Love Link-Up on Saturday that brought together 42 vendors and neighbors from 46806 and beyond.

“You may wonder how the event got its name SOUTHSIDE LOVE,” Love wrote on the event's Facebook page. “Fort Wayne has a 23% minority make up and of that 23%, 64% have 46806-46808 (ZIP) codes. It is our desire to build the spirits and morale of this community.”

Love, a mental health counselor and graduate of Paul Harding High School and IPFW, did not want the linkup at 7528 S. Anthony Boulevard to be political, she said, but a way to boost the entrepreneurial spirit of the community.

Sisters who jumped at the chance to be part of the “love” Saturday, Sydney and Quey Lockett brought their new food truck, Goodies Trap House, to the linkup selling their signature hobos – steak or shrimp – with sides. They cooked them just like they learned from a family business.

“We saw (Love) was doing a great thing for the community and we wanted to be part of it,” Quey Lockett said.

The two also make their own taffy in a variety of flavors.

Tiffany Semons introduced her line of handcrafted soy candles she said were all natural with wicks that had no additives or chemicals.

The most popular candle called “Vibes” – a combination of the tonka bean, musk and vanilla – was sold out by 4 p.m., four hours after the noon opening.

Her son, Braxton Smith, 10, who takes a keen interest in the business, said his favorite was “Summer Loving,” a scent that includes mango, peach and coconut. Braxton said he helps set up the sales tables and at home, “organizes her area when it's messy.”

Does he help make the candles? “Not yet,” Braxton said. “She said one day.”

Another entrepreneur, Brandee Collins, who is planning a community farmer's market Saturday at 3304 Fairfield Ave., said she is looking for vendors and believes black-owned businesses can thrive.

“We just need opportunities,” she said.

Nonprofits participated in the linkup, too.

Joe Ayers, of Ayers Communications, continued his clothing giveaway Saturday and the Bowen Center was on hand for free mental health screenings.

“(The Bowen Center) gave me $2,000 to feed all the kids,” Love said. The kids got hot dogs, hamburgers, juice, water, fruit, Popsicles and chips.”

Five volunteer DJs played music on sound equipment donated by Joe Jordan, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs, Love said.

Love had plenty of volunteers on hand even though the heat index approached 100 degrees.

There were 500 face masks to give away and hand sanitizer stations were also available.

“I thought it was a fantastic idea,” said Jasmine Brockington, a volunteer who brought her son, Jayden Jackson, 9, along with her. Plus it was being held on the south side “where I was raised,” Brockington said.

What she'd like to see on the city's south side is more development, more activities for the youth and more health programs, she said.

