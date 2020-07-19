Statue of abolitionist sought for Angola site

Sojourner Truth, famous abolitionist and advocate for civil and women's rights, could get a spot in the Steuben County Courtyard.

The Downtown Angola Coalition wants to have a statue of her up, funded partly through a state grant program designed to bring more women's history to main streets in Indiana.

Colleen McNabb-Everage, president of the Downtown Angola Coalition, applied for funding from the Preserving Women's Legacy Grant, presented by Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Grant recipients will be announced Aug. 26. The goal is to highlight local women's history on the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote in the United States.

Grants ranging from $15,000 to $40,000 could be requested for any project that celebrated women's history in Indiana. The downtown coalition has requested $40,000.

Sojourner Truth gave several speeches in Angola in 1861, and although a free woman, she was arrested several times. Truth was housed by Angola resident Horatio Roby. She was offered protection from the Scott Township Home Guard, a group of local men who kept watch as she gave her speech at the Angola courthouse, according to documents from the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County.

McNabb-Everage said the response from the community about the statue plan has been positive.

“It's nice to kind of bring her back to life in a sense and share her story. It's been a great experience overall,” she said.

In addition to the statue, the grant, along with in-kind donations and cash donations, will cover book readings, a historical reenactment, a women's legacy luncheon, and classroom sets of books on Sojourner Truth for elementary schools in Steuben County.

First Federal Savings Bank made a $15,000 pledge toward the statue. Scott Gruner, the president and CEO, said he believes in the project, which could cost $96,000.

“Our board believes this attraction will further beautify downtown, but we believe more importantly, serve as a reminder of some key issues that our country continues to deal with,” he said.

The statue will be 6 feet tall, Sojourner Truth's actual height, and will be made by Colorado sculptor and Indiana native James Haire. It will be placed in the Steuben County Courtyard. The courtyard is near the Steuben County Soldiers' Monument, which stands 70 feet tall and honors the 240 Steuben County soldiers who never returned after the Civil War.

Margaret Rothrock, head of the reference and local history department of the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, said she hopes the statue will spark interest in local history as well.

“A lot of people were surprised when the article was in our local paper because I don't think a lot of people know who Sojourner Truth was. And if they did, they didn't know she came here,” Rothrock said. “And so I think it's going to do a wonderful job of teaching this community about our history.”

McNabb-Everage said she hopes the statue will inspire the community.

“I want women to look at that and feel like there's nothing they can't overcome,” she said.