United Pastors sharing hope in the city during Prayer Walk

A few dozen people gathered outside the Fort Wayne Urban League on Sunday afternoon, aware the skies threatened rain but unwilling to call off an event involving prayer on street corners.

"This is not a walk for hope," pastor Robert Bell said to the growing crowd minutes before the United Pastors of Fort Wayne activity began. "This is a walk of hope.… And we're going to spread it as we go."

With the help of a police escort, more than three dozen people, mostly adults, began the trek to nearby Providence Missionary Baptist Church. Instead of taking the direct, half-mile path to the Holton Avenue destination, the faithful followed a circuitous, mile-long route using Hanna and Pontiac streets.

The event, called Walk of Hope, aimed to cover the community in prayer. Bell indicated it is held annually.

Participants – most of whom wore facial coverings – used sidewalks on both sides of the street, passing homes, businesses, churches and at least one school. Bell led one group while pastor Steve Terry led the other.

At certain intersections – including Pontiac Street at Weisser Park Avenue and at Oliver Street – one of the groups would pause to pray aloud, often over noise from the whipping wind.

"Pray for children lost right now," a woman said at one corner.

"Heal this city, Lord," someone else said.

"Lord, touch this area," came a plea along Holton Avenue at Woodbine Place.

A police officer remained vigilant about participants' safety in the hot, humid environment.

"Keep praying, but drink that water for me," said the officer, who encouraged participants to accept bottles of water.

Dark skies could be seen over the downtown skyline as the walkers finally approached Providence Missionary Baptist Church. Participants prayed over the officer before signs of a looming storm drove activities inside.

Boxes of fresh produce – including celery, potatoes, onions and apples – were stacked in the fellowship hall as part of a food giveaway. Pastors repeatedly encouraged participants to spread the word about their availability.

"Bless all these boxes going into homes, reminding people [God is] still in the blessing business," pastor Maurice Culver said.

He said it's understandable that – in a year that has brought job losses, health worries and restrictions on gatherings – people need hope. But, he added, the Bible shows that God specializes in taking bad news and working things out for the good.

Culver thanked God for sheltering people in difficult times, including through the coronavirus pandemic. He encouraged those seated in front of him to invite God in their homes and workplaces as they wear masks and use hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

"God, we thank you for knowing that you promise that we'll be all right," Culver said. "Now, God, I'm still praying for those who have some sleepless nights until then. Who are struggling until then. Give them hope to know, 'I've got you covered, and I have you in my hand.'"

