Fort Wayne/Allen County

Crossroad CEO set to retire

Randall J. Rider, president and CEO of Crossroad Child & Family Services, announced Monday he will retire in January after nearly 41 total years of service to the 137-year-old not-for-profit.

During his time as CEO, Crossroad expanded its Community Wraparound programs and Outpatient program, opened its Crossroad Counseling office in Huntington, sought and received dual accreditation for its alternative education program at Crossroad Academy, opened northeast Indiana's first emergency mental health shelter care program and built two buildings: a 15-bed living unit for expansion of their Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility/Secure Care program to provide space for children on the waiting list, and a new accessible Treatment and Welcome center for therapy, case management, and administrative services.

He served on the board of directors for Indiana Association of Resources and Child Advocacy. He also worked collaboratively to create and originally host Allen County's System of Care.

Stories to aid in murals sought

Area residents are invited to submit stories that will help influence the creation of two Faces of the Fort murals.

The stories can be videos or essays and should provide information about leaders, community members or everyday people who have contributed to Fort Wayne's civil rights and social justice efforts. Stories may be personal in nature or can highlight the work of someone else.

Stories should be submitted via the website www.FacesoftheFort.org or www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/home-faces-of-the-fort. Video submissions should be no more than two minutes in length and essays no more than 500 words.

The stories will be used to inform the designs of two artists selected to create murals that are the first in the Faces of the Fort project, recommended in the recently adopted Art for All Public Art Master Plan. Faces of the Fort will include murals throughout the city and will focus on preserving the history of Fort Wayne's diverse neighborhoods by highlighting local individuals who have made contributions to the advancement of civil rights including, but not limited to, race, gender, sexual orientation and immigration status.

The murals are expected to be complete by late fall.

BMV asking no cash payments

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is asking Hoosiers to pay with a credit card or check when possible to complete transactions. The BMV is making this request because of the national coin shortage which has directly impacted its branches.

The United States Federal Reserve is experiencing a coin shortage that is currently impacting all Financial Institutions within the U.S. As a result, the BMV is unable to access additional coin inventory to replenish its supplies.

The BMV required all branches to take steps to help mitigate the impact of the coin shortage several weeks ago and is now asking customers to use cash only when able to pay with exact change. At this time, branches are displaying signs identifying the situation and asking customers to use alternate forms of payment.

– The Jorunal Gazette