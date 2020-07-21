Health chief: Virus deaths to rise

What Allen County's new health commissioner on Monday called “the roller coaster” of COVID-19 will likely continue through the fall.

And that will mean local health department officials will increase their focus on reopening schools.

Noting a recent upward trend in county case numbers, Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter told the Allen County Department of Health's executive board it will likely be a matter of days before hospitalizations also rise, in that they generally lag a week behind diagnosis.

“And I expect we'll see a corresponding rise in deaths in about a month,” he said.

Sutter said the county's positivity rate – the percentage of people tested who have the virus – has been on the rise and is about the same or slightly above the state's rate of approximately 8%.

A rate of about 5% is considered preferable, and reaching and maintaining it is one of the factors in lessening restrictions, he said.

Allen County's rate is above the 6.3% for the state's northeast Indiana District 3 rate, Sutter said, but the exact county number is unknown. The state has not released the information, but it may be forthcoming in a matter of days, he said.

Sutter said he also expects testing in the next month or so to move from the state level to local providers, such as hospitals and clinics. Optum Health, the state's provider, has a contract through August, he noted.

Mindy Waldron, said the department so far has racked up more than 1,600 overtime hours dealing with the pandemic since March – and nearly 11,000 hours altogether.

Combined with supplies and equipment, the department has had $111,000 in unexpected expenses, she said.

The department has handled 256 food facilities complaints and nearly that many inspections, and more than 4,300 hotline calls.

Workers also delivered more than 235,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to 256 facilities, much of the equipment from its own stockpiles, Waldron said.

But it is now turning its focus to schools.

High on the agenda is developing an online case reporting portal called CROSS, she said. The system would allow school officials quick reporting of cases, so the health department could start a case investigation and contact tracing.

Those measures are to limit the spread of infections, while also allowing the department to guide schools on what actions to take.

The department has been quite successful in tracing contacts, Sutter said.

Three training sessions for schools have been held, and the department also has created an online resource for schools which has been used locally and by other counties, Waldron said.

The department now must also review plans for gatherings of over 250 people – including schools, sports leagues, fairs and festivals and facilities and venues, Waldron said. To date, about 75 plans have been reviewed, she said.

Next on the department's agenda are discussions about expanding testing options and even preparing for mass vaccinations, Waldron said.

Allen County on Monday reported 33 more residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,171 cases. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 139.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday announced 658 additional residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 57,206 the total number of infected Indiana residents.

Three additional Hoosiers were reported to have died, bringing the total to 2,632 confirmed deaths, with another 193 probable death in patients without a positive test.

Three more COVID-19 cases were reported in DeKalb County residents, bringing that county's total to 177. DeKalb County has had a total of four deaths.

More than 36 percent of intensive care unit beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators were reported available statewide, according to the state health department.

