New Haven OKs sidewalk fix deal

New Haven residents can get their sidewalks fixed at a discount under a new program approved last month.

City council voted for a cost-sharing program that can fix about 250 slabs of sidewalk. Property owners would pay half of the approximately $200 cost to repair a 5-by-5 foot slab, and the city will pick up the other half.

Property owners, renters or homeowners' associations will be able to apply for projects beginning Aug. 1 via an application on the city's website, www.newhaven.in.gov. A renter must get the property owner's sign-off.

Pone Vongphachanh, New Haven spokeswoman, said the program is not for pouring new sidewalks – just repairing deteriorating ones.

However, the city will review such applications if submitted.

“We won't know what will be done until the applications come in,” she said.

New Haven residents typically are responsible for maintaining sidewalks on their properties, including the full cost of repairs. In this case, the city will develop and bid the contract, according to the city's website

Payment will be required before the job begins, and it may be next year before work begins, the website says.

If an entire block wants sidewalks repaired, the application must be signed by 51% of residents, but a homeowners' association does not have to sign for a resident or group of residents to apply.

The repairs will improve safety in the city, said New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael.

“The creation of this program will also allow us to...help beautify the city,” McMichael said.

More information can be had by calling 748-7079. To access more information on the website, follow the “How Do I” tab.

rsalter@jg.net