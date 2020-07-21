Trine lowers nurses' tuition

Trine University is cutting its online tuition by 40% for registered nurses pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree.

In a press release Monday, the university announced it will be reducing the price of its online RN-to-BSN degree program from $399 to $250 per credit hour.

This decision was made in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has increased the workload of many health care professionals.

“COVID-19 has exponentially increased the demands that many frontline nurses already were facing. Some have put in long hours while balancing safety concerns for themselves and their loved ones. Others were furloughed as certain procedures were put on hold,” said Nadeena Frye, director of nursing at Trine, in a statement. “We want to do our part to honor and support our nursing heroes during the current pandemic.”

Registration for the program is open, and the first eight-week session begins Aug. 24.

The program has no set class times and allows registered nurses to complete their bachelor's degree in nursing in as little as a year.

In 2010, the National Academy of Medicine announced its goal of 80% of nurses obtaining a bachelor's degree in nursing by 2020. Since then, the number of registered nurses with bachelor's degrees has been steadily rising. Registered nurses with bachelor's degrees are more likely to have higher salaries, according to a study by Nightingale College.

In addition to lowering tuition prices, Trine will offer deferred payment for employers providing tuition reimbursement.