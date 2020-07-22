1 dead, 1 hurt in Lillie shooting

A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life following a Tuesday night shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side.

According to city police, at 8:05 p.m., officers went to the 2500 block of Lillie Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the front porch of a residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, a news release said.

Paramedics attempted to treat the man, who succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a second victim – the woman – was also found at the home, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The news release said a preliminary investigation indicates the victims were boyfriend and girlfriend.

Investigators were canvassing the area Tuesday night, speaking to potential witnesses and collecting evidence.

There was no suspect or vehicle information available.

The identity of the man, as well as cause and manner of death, will be released by the Allen County coroner's office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

dgong@jg.net