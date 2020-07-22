4 detained after shooting, standoff

Fort Wayne police detained four people Tuesday after a man was shot and others who are believed to be suspects barricaded themselves inside a home on the city's south side.

Officers were called around 10 a.m. to the 3000 block of South Calhoun Street amid reports of shots being fired in the area. On the way, they heard similar reports of shooting on nearby South Harrison Street and arrived to find a man injured.

“Witnesses advised that the males shooting possibly ran into a house in the 3000 block of South Clinton (Street),” Fort Wayne Police Department spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said in a statement. “Officers surrounded the house to contain the situation.”

By noon, more than a dozen police vehicles lined Piqua and Wildwood avenues as members of the department's special operations teams used a drone to monitor the area. Police used a megaphone and “a chemical munition” to coax three people inside from the home after officers secured a warrant, and one “did exit the home peacefully and was taken into custody.”

Herman Ash Sr. told a reporter his nephew – the man is “around 30” years old, he said – was shot.

“I was coming to visit him,” Ash said.

The melee was a result of “a love triangle,” he said.

The name of the shooting victim was not released, but Rosales-Scatena said at the scene his injuries were not life-threatening.

Those inside the home – it's not clear whether they are male or female – were questioned by detectives, she said. It also is not clear what criminal charges they might face.

Police closed a portion of South Clinton Street, but the busy thoroughfare was reopened early Tuesday afternoon.

