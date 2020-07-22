Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Science Central mandates face masks

Beginning today, Science Central will require all visitors, ages 3 and older, to wear face coverings to enter the building and throughout their entire visit.

All staffers and volunteers have been required to wear face coverings in the building since the initial shutdown in March. In addition, Science Central has already implemented a rigorous cleaning schedule, one-way traffic through the building, a limit on the number of visitors per hour, and staff and volunteer health checks. In addition, certain high-touch exhibitions are temporarily closed.

Face coverings will be available for purchase at the front desk, if needed.

Shoes donated to Lutheran staff

Fleet Feet Fort Wayne announced Tuesday it secured more than 50 pairs of shoes to donate to frontline medical workers at Lutheran Hospital. Fleet Feet Fort Wayne said its Hoka shoe supplier “graciously stepped up to the plate” and donated shoes on behalf of Fleet Feet Fort Wayne.

Kevin Croy, co-owner of Fleet Feet Sports in Fort Wayne, had received calls from several nurses wanting to order shoes they can wear only at the hospital to eliminate the risk of coronavirus transmission. They did not want to infect their family and friends, so they were in need of a second pair of shoes, Croy said.

Fleet Feet obtained each worker's shoe size and in some cases helped them get properly fitted. The shoes were delivered to Lutheran by Kevin and Maggie Croy of Fleet Feet Fort Wayne on July 14.

– Journal Gazette