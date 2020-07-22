Ex-head of GOP party Netterville dies at 80

The local Republican Party has lost “one of the best goodwill ambassadors our party ever had.”

That's how Republican County Chairman Steve Shine reacted Tuesday to the death of Fort Wayne resident Elvis Edward Netterville.

Netterville, 80, died Saturday at Parkview Regional Medical Center. For more than a decade, Shine said, the soft-spoken Netterville worked on behalf of the Republican Party as city chairman, bringing Blacks and others to the party and promoting party candidates.

Netterville left the position, Shine said, only to devote himself to other philanthropic causes, especially the Allen County Jail chaplaincy program.

His “commitment to the down-trodden or people who are hard up on their luck” was genuine, Shine said.

“That was the type of person Elvis was. He would try to lift up someone in a time of desperation. He always had a positive side and a deep belief in God that was very refreshing.”

In an online obituary, family members said Netterville “tried to help inmates understand their true value and purpose in life.”

An Army veteran, Netterville, born in Wilson, Arkansas, moved to Fort Wayne from St. Louis to attend Indiana Tech. He earned a mechanical engineering degree and held several management positions at International Harvester until his retirement.

He and his wife, Barbara, wed Aug. 14, 1960. The couple have three children, Elvis Jr. of Indianapolis, Yvonne Carter of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Michael of Fort Wayne.

Netterville is also survived by two grandchildren, four siblings and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Besides teaching life skills and drug abuse prevention classes at the jail, Netterville was involved in youth ministry, running a youth basketball program through Bethlehem Lutheran Schools and a tutoring program at McMillen Park Apartments.

The Rev. Tom Ahlersmeyer, senior pastor of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, said Netterville often brought former inmates to church with him. He was also devoted to young people and served as a father figure to those who didn't have one.

“He was a true inspiration,” said the pastor, who will preside over the funeral.

Netterville, Shine added, would sometimes bring young people to his office so they could learn about politics and government firsthand, as well as the importance of maintaining a positive direction to their lives.

“He was a jewel in our crown,” Shine said.

