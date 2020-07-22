Holcomb's rival would mandate masks in school

INDIANAPOLIS – Democratic governor candidate Dr. Woody Myers would mandate masks in schools and lean toward virtual education to err on the side of safety, he said Tuesday.

Myers and lieutenant governor running mate Linda Lawson held a virtual news conference with reporters to say Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Trump administration are not doing enough to lead schools.

“We need to work and learn in a safe environment,” he said. “Virtual learning is going to be an essential focus for the time going forward.”

The biggest difference between Holcomb and Myers is that Myers would implement a mask mandate for the entire state – and that would cover students in classrooms.

Myers, a former state health commissioner, said even though younger children don't get as sick as adults, they can easily spread the virus to others, including teachers and parents.

Holcomb has left essentially all the decisions up to individual school districts, and doesn't support a mask mandate for kids.

Myers also said Holcomb hasn't adequately backed Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick and generally hasn't provided a good example of leadership.

He said that class sizes need to be much smaller this year and adjustments need to be made so buses are safe for transportation. Overall, he said the state is sitting on $2 billion in federal CARES Act funding that could go toward helping with these issues as well as providing personal protective equipment and investing in broadband.

Myers did acknowledge that some rural areas of the state might be able to start in-person instruction sooner than counties with denser populations that have more cases of COVID-19.

He hopes the Trump administration comes out this week with clinical benchmarks for virus activity that could help guide schools on whether they should open.

“Trump wants to say five days a week in class is the first choice,” Myers said. “We are saying no, safety is the first choice.”

nkelly@jg.net