Spec building near GM may get tax breaks

The developer of a 748,800-square-foot industrial building in Lafayette Township is exploring the possibility of Allen County tax incentives for the project.

Todd Ramsey, representing OMD Holdings of Fort Wayne, confirmed Tuesday that discussions are underway with Allen County redevelopment officials about declaring the 101.4-acre site part of a Tax Increment Financing district, also known as a TIF district.

That would qualify the project to receive tax breaks on the value of site improvements and allow taxes from the site's increased value to be used for infrastructure, such as streets, water and sewer lines.

Ramsey also confirmed that the site, which is seeking approval of a primary development plan from the Allen County Plan Commission, is being built as a “spec” building. Spec buildings are ones constructed without a specific tenant in mind.

Ramsey said he has had success with the Ground Effects building near the new site. People who have seen that construction have called to ask about other opportunities, he said.

“We think Allen County is in need of that large a space,” Ramsey said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “The calls we've been taking, they want it finished rather than waiting for it.”

He suggested the building, at 13011 Hamilton Road south of the Group Delphi building, might have more than one tenant. The interested party or parties might provide “support” for the nearby General Motors plant, he suggested.

However, Ramsey declined to name a prospective tenant, and Elissa McGauley, Allen County director of redevelopment, said he did not provide one to county officials. She confirmed the board of directors of the county-developed Stonebridge Business Park met last week to discuss the project, which would be just south of Stonebridge.

The project is not part of Stonebridge and does not yet have any county involvement, McGauley said.

McGauley said she was told to draft a letter expressing support for the project but also concerns about heavy truck traffic using Stonebridge's roads for access from Lafayette Center Road and site buffering and drainage.

“We built Stonebridge to jump-start development in that area, so we would be in support” of industrial development, McGauley said. “We just want to make sure it's done right.”

The developers did express interest in being part of a TIF, but no action has been taken, McGauley said, adding that she worked successfully with Ramsey projects in the past.

The building, which has a Roanoke address, would be as large as the sprawling Nestle warehouse proposed in 1994, one of the largest buildings in the region.

The structure is about 25,000 square feet smaller than the building nicknamed the “truck hub,” which was proposed in 2015 for nearby Winters Road and defeated after neighbors objected.

Ramsey said a TIF would be helpful in marketing the space. “Becoming a TIF, that's a major attraction,” he said.

