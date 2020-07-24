Contractors sued over tunnel accident

A lawsuit filed in Allen Superior Court claims two contractors working on Fort Wayne City Utilities' major tunnel project were negligent in an April 16 accident that left a worker severely injured.

The lawsuit, filed July 8, claims Herrenknecht Tunnelling Systems USA and Shambaugh & Son are liable for an April 16 accident that incapacitated Tyler Tompkins, an employee of Salini Impregilo SPA Inc./The Lane Construction Corporation. City Utilities is not listed as a defendant.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys with Boughter Sinak LLC and Wagner Reese LLP on behalf of Tompkins and his wife Claire, who the complaint states was named her husband's legal guardian.

Salini Impregilo is the main contractor on the nearly $188 million project, officially known as the Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction Tunnel. Herrenknecht Tunnelling Systems and Shambaugh & Son are subcontractors working on the project.

According to the complaint, Herrenknecht and Shambaugh “designed, produced, manufactured, programmed, distributed, sold, built, assembled, installed, maintained, tested and/or otherwise placed in the stream of commerce the Tunnel Boring Machine” commonly known as Mamajo.

The incident in question occurred on April 16, when, according to the complaint, a pipe explosion caused Tompkins to be hit by “highly pressurized slurry, as well as possibly piping and/or piping fragments,” causing severe injuries.

“(Tompkins) suffered permanent and catastrophic injuries to his person, including a severe traumatic brain injury, that have rendered him totally physically and mentally incapacitated and causing him to incur emergency medical, hospital, diagnostic, surgical, therapeutic, pharmaceutical and other medical expenses,” the lawsuit states.

The complaint states Tompkins did not know the equipment was defective, nor did he “misuse the subject (tunnel boring machine) or its related equipment, systems and component parts...” when he was injured.

The defendants, the complaint states, “owed (Tompkins) a duty” to install the machine “in accordance with industry standards and other regulations and laws” designed to protect workers.

“The defendants, Herrenknecht and Shambaugh, breached the foregoing duties and were negligent ... with respect to the design, manufacture, assembly, installation, testing, building, production, programming and maintenance of the subject (tunnel boring machine) ... ,” the complaint states.

Specifically, the complaint claims the plumbing, pipes valves or computer system operating the machine was “defective and unreasonably dangerous.” The lawsuit also claims the contractors did not provide adequate safety warnings or instructions on how to safely operate the machine.

Messages left for Herrenknecht and Shambaugh & Son seeking comment were not immediately returned Thursday.

