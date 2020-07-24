Convention center sees 40% drop in revenue

The Grand Wayne Center has not escaped the financial toll experienced by area venues from COVID-19.

Bart Shaw, executive director, said the downtown Fort Wayne convention and meeting center has seen a 40% drop in revenue from last year from coronavirus restrictions on gatherings that forced many events to be postponed or canceled.

The Grand Wayne was also 40% off 2020 budget expectations, he said.

Shaw's report came during Thursday's meeting of the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board, which oversees the Grand Wayne.

“We are down just over $1.2 million from last year's budget,” Shaw said, adding revenue from the Innkeeper's Tax has suffered from a dip in hotel occupancy and food and beverage tax revenue from restaurant revenues is also down.

Shaw said food and beverage taxes are off about 30%. He did not have a dollar figure. The Innkeeper's Tax in Allen County this year dropped from a high of $575,000 as of March 20 to just under $188,000 as of July 20, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Grand Wayne staff, however, has been “very diligent in keeping expenses under control,” Shaw said, including $500,000 in savings on expenses, including some from staff cutbacks.

No indication was given of Grand Wayne's direction in recouping losses, except that officials are counting on rebookings for the rest of this year and next year's already scheduled events. About 55% to 60% are rebooking, said Marcy McKinley, director of sales and marketing.

“If we can just stay healthy, 2021 will be a fabulous year,” she said.

Grand Wayne has been splitting following up on about 60 leads for upcoming meetings with Visit Fort Wayne, McKinley said, adding more emphasis has been placed on booking a local and regional groups as a drive-to destination.

The staff also is working on a virtual tour of the facility, more blog posts and social media outreach, McKinley said.

Shaw said Grand Wayne can still hold gatherings of up to 250 people, provided social distancing is in place. Gatherings larger than that require approval by the Allen County Health Department, he said.

He added the statewide mask mandate to begin Monday will apply to the facility.

Grand Wayne joins Memorial Coliseum in reporting COVID-19 losses. Coliseum officials said earlier this year that the much larger venue could lose between $2.9 and $3.5 million by the end of 2020.

rsalter@jg.net