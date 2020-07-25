Body cam plan before City Council

The Fort Wayne City Council plans to discuss and vote Tuesday night on an ordinance mandating use of body cameras by the city police department.

The proposal, sponsored by council members Sharon Tucker, D-6th, Michelle Chambers, D-at large, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, states that all “Operations and Uniformed Specialty Officers, or anyone operating in a uniformed capacity on a regular basis,” will be required to wear a body camera as part of their standard uniform.

“Initial trial of these body cameras shall be completed by Dec. 31, 2020,” the bill states. “At least 100 Operations and/or Uniformed Specialty Officers shall have fully operational body cameras as part of their standard uniform by Dec. 31, 2021.”

Body cameras, the bill states, would be fully implemented no later than Dec. 31, 2022.

Under the proposed ordinance, the Fort Wayne Police Department would have to set departmental policy “for the operation and administration” of the cameras, including appropriate usage, appropriate storage, response to public inquiries for video, and appropriate discipline for any misuse.

The department will have to notify the City Council of the details of its policy before the initial trial.

If the police department failed to meet the ordinance's requirements, “the Fort Wayne Police Department shall not be entitled to budgetary increases in any capacity for the next budget year until the noncompliance ... is rectified to the satisfaction of Common Council,” the bill states. The proposal also gives the City Council the ability to “request an order to comply ... from Allen County Superior or Circuit Court.

“Satisfaction of rectification by Common Council shall be evidenced by a resolution by Common Council identifying the steps taken by the Fort Wayne Police Department to rectify the noncompliance as verified and reported to Common Council,” the bill states.

The push to require police officers wear body cameras while performing their duties gained traction in the days and weeks following a series of Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Fort Wayne, during which police used chemical agents, rubber bullets and other aggressive tactics to control and disperse the crowd.

In addition to body cameras, activists have called for a number of changes to community policing, such as banning chokeholds and the creation of an independent citizens review board to review police use of force.

dgong@jg.net