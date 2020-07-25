Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Contract tracers to reach Noble residents

Noble County Health Commissioner Dr. Terry Gaff said Friday people who might have been exposed to the coronavirus might be contacted by contact tracers.

Text messages from contact tracers will come from 877-548-3444, according to the Noble County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health.

Phone calls from contact tracers will be from 833-670-0067 or may display as “IN Health COVID,” officials said.

The state health department call center can be reached at 833-670-0067 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. with messages taken for a return call during off hours.

The call center voicemail is secure and password protected, officials said.

People who receive communications from these sources are asked to respond as soon as possible.

Masks at Citizens Square, Rousseau

The Allen County Board commissioners and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday that visitors to Citizens Square and the Rousseau Centre will need to wear masks beginning Monday.

This is in compliance with Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order mandating masks be worn in public due to the coronavirus.

– The Journal Gazette