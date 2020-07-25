Pro-police protesters met with counter-protest downtown, one person arrested

Dueling protests Saturday in downtown Fort Wayne featured heated exchanges among demonstrators, and a woman was arrested after witnesses said she ripped a sign from the hands of a pro-police protester and threw it into the street.

Toni Page held the "Police Lives Matter" sign after recovering it – the message written in blue ink had a tire track through the middle – and showed a reporter a scratch on her left hand that she said was caused by the woman snatching the sign.

Page was among about two dozen demonstrators near the Allen County Courthouse around noon during a "Back the Blue" event organized to support police. Protesters backing police carried signs bearing messages such as "Defend the Police," while some cars traveling along South Clinton Street honked.

A Fort Wayne Police Department SUV briefly sounded a siren and turned on its lights near pro-police protesters in an apparent show of support.

Anthony Dellinger said he arrived in the morning to "let the world know that we're not scared of these bullies that have tried to take over the political narrative," referring to Black Lives Matter protesters who arrived later.

Dellinger said he has attended past protests "against police brutality, in general, not just a certain race" and showed up Saturday to back police.

"If you show respect to them, they'll show respect to you," he said.

Several protesters on both sides calmly discussed their positions with each other, but other interactions were more pointed.

Down the street from Dellinger, a woman carrying a sign that read, "Drop the charges KKKaren" – referring to Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards, who has charged more than 100 protesters – berated a supporter of law enforcement.

"White people can't be oppressed," she yelled.

Roscoe Baker said he helped plan the pro-police event as a balance to Black Lives Matter protests.

"We come out in peace to show our police officers some support," he said. "They're really getting the bad end of it. They needed this. They're being mistreated. All we want is law and order.

"To us, all lives matter."

Dezha Lattimore, who wore a T-shirt that said, "I can't breathe," said that misses the point.

"Blue lives is not a thing," she said. "Blue is a color. Our black skin is on us permanently. We can't take that off. We are about the white people who also are brutalized. That's why we're out here."

Lattimore and Christopher White, who was there to support law enforcement, talked quietly about their respective positions.

"If we want change, we have to have that calm talk," White said. "At the end of the day, we all bleed red."

