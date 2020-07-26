Back the Blue draws other side

Dueling protests Saturday in downtown Fort Wayne featured heated exchanges among demonstrators, and a woman was arrested after witnesses said she ripped a sign from the hands of a pro-police protester and threw it into the street.

Toni Page held the “Police Lives Matter” sign after recovering it – the message written in blue ink had a tire track through the middle – and showed a reporter a scratch on her left hand that she said was caused by the woman snatching the sign.

Page was among about two dozen demonstrators near the Allen County Courthouse about noon during a Back the Blueprotest organized to support police. Protesters backing police carried signs bearing messages such as “Defend the Police,” while some cars traveling along South Clinton Street honked.

A Fort Wayne Police Department SUV briefly sounded a siren and turned on its lights near pro-police protesters in an apparent show of support.

Anthony Dellinger said he arrived in the morning to “let the world know that we're not scared of these bullies that have tried to take over the political narrative,” referring to Black Lives Matter protesters who arrived later.

Dellinger said he has attended past protests “against police brutality, in general, not just a certain race” and showed up Saturday to back police.

“If you show respect to them, they'll show respect to you,” he said.

Several protesters on both sides calmly discussed their positions with one another, but other interactions were more pointed.

Down the street from Dellinger, a woman carrying a sign that read, “Drop the charges KKKaren” – referring to Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards, who has charged more than 100 protesters – berated a supporter of law enforcement.

“White people can't be oppressed,” she yelled.

Roscoe Baker said he helped plan the pro-police demonstration as a balance to Black Lives Matter protests. About 20 people joined the pro-police side, while 12 showed up for the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a Fort Wayne police news release.

“We come out in peace to show our police officers some support,” he said. “They're really getting the bad end of it. They needed this. They're being mistreated. All we want is law and order.

“To us, all lives matter.”

Dezha Lattimore, a protester who co-founded Fighting for Injustice and Racial Matters, wore a T-shirt that said, “I can't breathe” and said that misses the point.

“Blue lives is not a thing,” she said. “Blue is a color. Our black skin is on us permanently. We can't take that off. We are about the white people who also are brutalized. That's why we're out here.”

Lattimore and Christopher White, who was there to support law enforcement, talked quietly about their positions.

“If we want change, we have to have that calm talk,” White said. “At the end of the day, we all bleed red.”

About 2:30 p.m., Back the Blue protesters had left the courthouse, but Black Lives Matters protesters, who are predominantly in their late teens and 20s, were still there. Tori Hardy, a protester who was arrested at one of the May protests, said protesters come and go, often working and coming back, or coming from taking care of family members.

The protester who was arrested for allegedly snatching Page's sign was identified as Jonnae Copprue. Copprue, 21, was booked Saturday afternoon into the Allen County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and is being held without bail. She has a court appearance Monday.

Protesters who witnessed the incident say Page was in a confrontation with a Black Lives Matter protester who is deaf when the sign fell into the road.

The protesters say that they heard the N-word being used by pro-police protesters, including one participant whose sign was ultimately torn into shreds. That act did not result in an arrest. The man, who was holding the sign, identified on Facebook, was contacted but did not respond for comment.

Black Lives Matter protesters took videos, which were posted on Facebook as the confrontations and the arrest occurred.

“It looked like she tried to take the sign, but it fell into the street,” protester Erin Fogg told The Journal Gazette. She said she also heard Black the Blue protesters use the N-word.

“There were racial slurs from the older ones,” said Janie Johnson, a Black Lives Matter protester. Sierra S., a BLM protester who did not want to give her full name in fear of retaliation, said she heard the racial slur said repeatedly, particularly from the man whose sign was shredded.

Fogg said the Black Lives Matters protesters heard about the counterprotest Friday about 11 p.m. and decided to appear at the courthouse to keep the younger protesters safe.

“We aren't violent,” Fogg said. “We went down to keep our people safe, got beat up and threatened with arrest again, which makes our streets less safe for everyone.”

