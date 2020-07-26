Companies vie to help transform ex-GE site

When Ken Clark looks at the big brick buildings of Electric Works, he sees work for his less-than-year-old construction company, Kreative Concepts, LLC.

Formed in November, the Fort Wayne company mostly has been a one-man operation – taking small home remodeling jobs.

But Wednesday morning, Clark was hoping to change that – to get sustained work renovating the former General Electric campus along Broadway by affiliating with a new nonprofit workforce development program called Joshua Works, based in southeast Fort Wayne.

For his company, which is minority-owned, “That would be big,” Clark said.

He was among about 80 people sitting on socially distanced chairs in the former General Electric gymnasium, the crowd spilling into bleachers and standing along one wall for what developers called a pre-bid meeting.

Attendees included individual workers, subcontractors, materials suppliers and construction company executives, all eager to learn how to get involved in Electric Works.

The meeting was another sign that, even with a city-imposed July 30 deadline for the project to meet a list of financial and construction conditions, developers were going ahead with construction plans. The conditions must be met for about $62 million in local government-pledged funds to be released.

Developers already have in hand 16 building permits, mostly for demolition work in nine different campus buildings, issued by the Allen County Building Department at the end of June.

The permits amount to about $1.4 million in what officials described as remodeling work, $5 million in new construction for a three-story Building 33 and $1 million for an addition to connect Building 23 to Building 25.

The permits were issued to Weigand Construction of Fort Wayne, the developers' construction management partner.

“I know the permits were part of (satisfying) those conditions,” said Kevan Biggs, partner in developer RTM Ventures, LLC, adding the permits allow construction to begin.

But, the jobs are being scheduled so additional permits, with additional dollar values, will be sought later.

“It won't be a once-and-done thing. It will be a rolling process ... in the next 18 to 24 months,” Biggs said, adding the work is being sliced into smaller chunks so small businesses will have a chance to compete directly.

“Some (permits) will have to be (obtained) by the people in this room,” he said Wednesday morning.

The first bids are due Aug. 14, according to a schedule released at the meeting. Work is planned to start in late September or October, Biggs said.

But, days from what city officials have called a no-more-extensions deadline to the development agreement, those dates are not a sure thing.

Speaking during a public meeting of the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday, Nancy Townsend, city redevelopment director, said Electric Works developers have not yet met all the conditions of the letter – including finalizing construction loans, equity, tax credits and leasing requirements.

That last condition is that the project must have signed leases for a minimum number of square feet, not letters of intent, before funds through the CIB are released, the letter states.

The developers “have not met the lease agreement as I interpret it at this time,” Townsend said, adding that the cost of Phase 1 of the development has gone from $252 million in late 2019 to $266 million earlier this year to nearly $280 million this month.

Biggs said 98% of the information for items on the list were presented to the city earlier, and he added he has not yet been told who would make the final decision on whether conditions had been satisfied.

“A lot of the info we've been feeding to them all along as it comes in and we haven't gotten a validation letter,” he said, adding additional city-hired consultants are doing the same work lenders do anyway.

“We are on track. ... This is all kind of unprecedented,” he said.

Townsend said who decides on whether the conditions are met was still being worked out by the redevelopment commission and city consultants. “I don't know what the process is going to be,” she said.

Meanwhile, Biggs has been working with Joshua Works, a program of the nonprofit Joshua's Hand, on a way to develop a pipeline for securing and training workers and contractors for the project.

Joshua's Hand was formed in 2013 by Cedric Walker, senior pastor of New Joshua Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Wayne.

Although the project has a federal connection to tax credits, it does not have direct federal funding requiring a certain percentage of contractors be minority-, veteran- and woman-owned businesses, Biggs said. The tax credits are to encourage private funding, not secure federal funds, he said.

The intent is to use Joshua Works to provide access to such workers, who could gain experience to enable them to go on to ease a crunch in qualified construction help.

“We have set a goal, and this is an internal goal, that we want to provide 15% to women-, veteran- and minority-owned companies,” Biggs said, adding the jobs won't require state certification as such so long as workers are competent.

Phase 1, he added, will likely need 1,000 jobs, counting direct help and suppliers, and will use union and nonunion workers.

Michael Geiger of Ironclad Excavating in Roanoke said Wednesday he thinks there will be about $1 million in site preparation work alone. He'd like his company to get some of it.

“I think there's a lot of history here, and ... we think (the project) will be a great asset to the Fort,” he said. “We're always looking for more work.”

