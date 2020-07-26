Even if you live, virus inflicts agony

INDIANAPOLIS – Dave and Linda Welch are among the lucky ones. They contracted COVID-19 in March and lived. But that doesn't mean there weren't consequences.

The Fort Wayne couple spent weeks on ventilators at Parkview Regional Medical Center, had numerous breathing trials and underwent physical therapy even to be able to walk to the mailbox.

The Welches have been back home since May 7. And yet they still haven't gone into a store or a restaurant.

“People think I'm out of my mind, and I don't care because they didn't have what I had,” Dave Welch said. “People don't get it – they are spoiled brats. This is serious. They are putting everybody else in jeopardy.

“I was in Vietnam in combat, and this was worse than that.”

The medical bills are nearing $2 million, and that doesn't count rehab following the hospital stay. The couple are in their early 70s and are on Medicare. But if they didn't have supplemental insurance – costing $2,400 a year for each of them – David Welch said they would be bankrupt.

As cases soar in Indiana and nationwide, one silver lining is that the rate of deaths has slowed. Indiana had just four Friday. Multiple days in recent weeks have been in the single digits.

The risk of death is less than 1%, according to numerous studies and reports.

“No death is acceptable and really that should be our goal,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health.

Her colleague, Dr. Jen Sullivan, who heads the Family and Social Services Administration – added that death isn't the only outcome health officials are trying to avoid. She said potential long-term complications are evolving.

“It's not just mortality but morbidity,” Sullivan said in a recent state briefing.

Doctors and scientists are just beginning to understand the coronavirus months into the pandemic and it's unclear what impacts might be found years down the road. Increased blood clots, kidney damage and breathing problems are just a few so far.

Dr. Eustace Fernandes, a pulmonologist at Lutheran Hospital, said people tend to think of COVID-19 as being all about the lungs.

“But it's a whole-body disease. The body becomes incredibly weak from being immobilized and attached to a ventilator. Kidneys suffer and patients need dialysis. And one of the most challenging is its impact on the brain – confusion and delirium is profound.”

Even if a patient recovers, Fernandes said they are sometimes severely debilitated – losing fine motor skills and muscle mass – and it is compounded by social isolation.

The Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis tracks and analyzes COVID-19 – especially those patients interacting with a hospital.

As of Friday, data showed more than 43,000 Hoosiers have recovered from COVID-19. More than 13,000 cases are still active and 2,687 have died.

About 13,600 Hoosiers have gone to the emergency room and 8,128 have been hospitalized. That equals about 14% of the overall number of positive COVID-19 cases. Of those hospitalized, 1,725 were admitted to the intensive care unit. About 18% of those hospitalized have died.

The average length of stay for all ages is 22 days.

The entire ordeal for the Welches was 50 days.

“I drove over there and remember pulling up to the ER and walked in and they told me to lay on the gurney and that's the last thing I knew for a few weeks,” Dave Welch said.

After Dave Welch returned home, his doctor ordered a scan of his lungs because he continued to have trouble breathing. They found he had pneumonia – a complication from the coronavirus – and had water on his lungs. He had a procedure to remove the water – three liters and they couldn't get it all.

Linda Welch is using a walker and cane but improving every day.

Their doctors tell the couple they probably won't get back to their normal selves until Thanksgiving.

“We're getting stronger,” Dave Welch said.

Dr. Mohammad Vaziri, a hospitalist at Parkview Regional Medical Center, said he puts COVID-19 patients into three cohorts. The first can recover at home with mild symptoms. The second spends some time in the hospital, requires oxygen and recovers rapidly with no organ damage. When they go home they have mild shortness of breath and fatigue.

The third cohort includes the severe cases that put patients in intensive care and often involve ventilators. He said people can still need supplemental oxygen at home for months.

“It's so varied. I have seen healthy people remain debilitated for months and some with multiple underlying conditions who recover rapidly,” Vaziri said.

He said COVID-19 is causing more blood clots – and can lead to stroke – as well as kidney failure.

“They recover from it but it's a process that makes their overall condition worse,” he said.

Vaziri said he expects the number of deaths statewide to continue to decline partly because doctors know much more about how to manage the disease. While there is no cure or vaccine yet, physicians have learned a lot about how the disease progresses.

For instance, he said patients tend to stabilize within four or five days and in the past he might have released them. But with COVID-19, doctors are seeing a rapid decline between days seven and 10.

“It's crucial to keep them here and monitor them because it's going to get worse,” Vaziri said. While there, doctors can ensure a patient remains hydrated and receives enough oxygen as well.

Fernandes wants people to understand the pandemic is not over.

“I know everyone wants to get back to some semblance of a normal life,” he said. “But we have to be prudent to avoid a real human tragedy in terms of suffering – not just loss of life.”

nkelly@jg.net