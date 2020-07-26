Women in science celebrated

Science Central hosted a birthday party Saturday, but there was no cake, and guests didn't play games.

This party was a celebration of women in science.

Among the wonder women of wisdom – queens of quantitative data – honored was Rosalind Franklin, an English chemist whose work with X-rays in the 1950s led to the discovery of the structure of DNA.

Saturday marked the 100th birthday of Franklin, who died in 1958 and whose work often went unrecognized.

Science Central is celebrating its 25th year in 2020, and education director Amy Alexander said the facility has worked to host special education events on the 25th day of each month. Saturday's was to recognize women who made important contributions to science.

“They've been kind of overlooked,” Alexander said.

Sarah Vosmeier, a history professor at Hanover College, hosted the “birthday party of the imagination.”

“The nice thing about a birthday party of the imagination is we can invite anyone we want,” she said.

One of those invited was Dr. Alice Hamilton, a Fort Wayne native who was the first woman appointed to the faculty of Harvard Medical School in 1919.

She is credited with studying and improving occupational medicine, in part because of her work at Hull House – a home for the poor in Chicago.

There, Hamilton – who has a statue in Headwaters Park – traced rampant typhoid to “open privvies, broken plumbing, standing water and swarms of flies,” according to the American Chemical Society, which dedicates a portion of its website to her.

“She had found a problem, and she found a solution,” Vosmeier said.

Photos of Hamilton and other honorees including Hedy Lamarr – an Austrian-born actor who also was an inventor responsible for communication technology that led to WiFi – were presented as part of the celebration.

Christian Short, 9, was partial to Ada Lovelace, a mathematician whose work led to advances in modern computer programming.

Christian, who attended the party with mom, Kacee, and brother Remington, 8, said he likes to do math at home “for fun.”

“I would like to research her,” Christian said of Lovelace. “Her life was kinda like mine.”

