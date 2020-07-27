Officials remember Disabilities Act

Members of the disability community, those who work alongside of them and two local politicians joined this morning in a ceremony to unveil a plaque on the site of what at one time was called the Indiana School for Feeble Minded Youth.

The event commemorated the 30th anniversary Sunday of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The law changed the world for people with disabilities by ensuring they have the same rights and opportunities as others, should they be discriminated against, said Patti Hays, chief executive officer of the AWS Foundation, Fort Wayne. The foundation provides grants to advance community among people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.

Both Republican Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, spoke about personal connections to the school, which was referred to as the State School for many years.

Peters recalled a brother, now deceased, who was a resident there, and Henry remembered his father, who served as chief social worker for the institution.

