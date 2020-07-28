Anthem, Parkview extend contract 2 days

A dispute over a new contract between Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Parkview Health went down to the wire -- with the parties agreeing only to a two-day extension to its current contract.

The current contract expired at midnight Tuesday. A deal announced by Parkview at 9 p.m. extends the contract to midnight Thursday.

If there had been no extension, thousands of area residents now covered by Anthem would need to find other doctors or pay a higher out-of-network price for Parkview-affiliated care.

“We’ve made progress, but both sides felt it was important to take more time to try to work through our differences rather than allowing the contract to end tonight at midnight,” said Mike Packnett, president and chief executive officer of Parkview Health in a statement.

“We will continue our discussions in earnest, working to avoid significant disruptions for our patients and area employers.”

Anthem did not immediately provide a statement on the negotiations or extension.

