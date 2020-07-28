FORT WAYNE/ALLEN COUNTY

Energy assistance deadline Friday

Friday is the deadline to apply for energy assistance this year, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority said Monday.

In addition to the standard Energy Assistance Program benefit, a one-time payment of $350 is also available for Hoosiers financially affected by COVID-19.

The Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, which administers the program in Indiana, works with a network of local service providers to assist more than 100,000 Hoosier households with the high cost of home energy.

Individuals who have already received an EAP benefit will not need to reapply for the additional assistance. However, they should contact their local service provider to see whether they are eligible.

For more information, to see a list of eligibility requirements or to apply, go to eap.ihcda.in.gov or call 211 and ask to speak with the local service provider.

Police subject of downtown forum

Advancing Voices of Women will present “Police: Defund/Defend” as its next Civil Conversation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Barr Street Market at Barr and Wayne streets downtown.

Panelists will discuss what is meant by defunding the police, how police are funded and what duties police perform.

Registration is available at www.eventbrite.com. People attending must wear masks, bring chairs and practice social distancing at the event.

– Journal Gazette