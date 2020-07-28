Cases on rise as mask mandate starts

Cases of COVID-19 and deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus rose again across Indiana on Monday – the first day of a statewide order requiring Hoosiers to wear masks.

In Allen County, the local health department reported 30 new cases, bringing the total to 3,383 as the county's death toll rose by one to 153.

The Indiana State Department of Health – whose statistics often differ because of differences in reporting and delays in test results – announced 31 new cases in Allen County, for a total of 3,375.

Of those new cases, state data shows 14 – about 45% – are among patients younger than 40.

Things were similar in DeKalb County, where public health officials announced eight new cases. Four of those were patients younger than 18, and a fifth is 18.

The other three patients are 41, 42 and 48.

“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” DeKalb County Health Department leaders said in a news release, which said all of the patients are recovering at home. “Additionally, please follow Governor (Eric) Holcomb's executive order requiring face masks in public settings.”

Holcomb announced the order last week, saying wearing masks will slow the upward trend of deaths and confirmed COVID-19 cases. The directive took effect Monday.

Allen County easily tops counties in northeast Indiana for positive cases and deaths. It ranks fourth among counties statewide for positive cases and third for deaths, according to state data.

Marion County ranks atop both lists, with 713 deaths and nearly 14,000 confirmed cases, as of late Monday afternoon.

The state announced 561 new cases and three new deaths.

There now are 62,907 confirmed cases in Indiana, and 2,709 Hoosiers have been killed by COVID-19.

“Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record,” state officials said in a statement. “Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.”

The state health department will host drive-thru testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday in cities across the state. Testing sites can be found at coronavirus.in.gov by clicking on the COVID-19 testing information link.

