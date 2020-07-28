Coronavirus roundup

Federal loans hit $9 billion in state

The U.S. Small Business Administration reported Monday that 80,422 loans totaling nearly $9.5 billion have been approved in Indiana under the Paycheck Protection Program, which began in early April.

The number of loans grew by 2,550 and their value increased by $29.7 million between June 27 and Friday, according to SBA data.

The average loan in Indiana is for $117,966. The national average is for $103,792.

The loan program aims to help employers with 500 or fewer workers cover payroll and operating expenses during the coronavirus pandemic. Loans are forgiven if employers meet employee retention guidelines.

The deadline for lenders to submit applications to the SBA is 11:59 p.m. Aug. 8.

Housing help topic of livestream talk

Fort Wayne's Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services is hosting a Facebook Live discussion on evictions at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Fort Wayne Neighborhoods Facebook channel, @FWNeighborhoods.

Guests will include Kelly Lundberg, director of the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services; Denita Washington, Adams Township trustee; Andrew Thomas, Indiana Legal Services attorney; and Pam Brookshire, Brightpoint vice president of Community Services.

Guests will discuss programs provided by their organizations and how they can assist residents who have lost income because of the pandemic.

The guests will also explain that the moratorium prohibiting evictions in Indiana is set to expire Friday. Prosperity Indiana, a statewide membership organization working to strengthen Hoosier communities, estimates that 258,782 Indiana renter households affected by COVID-19 will soon need emergency assistance to ensure they have a safe place to live.

Buskerfest plans return next year

The Downtown Improvement District announced Monday that Buskerfest 2020 has been canceled.

“We appreciate your understanding and look forward to the return of the magic in June 2021,” the district said in a statement.

