    Tuesday, July 28, 2020 1:00 am

    Illegal dumping threatens free recycling program

    DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette

    Allen County's Community Recycling Drop-off Program could end after nearly 30 years because of an influx in illegal after-hours dumping.

    Illegal dumping “poses a danger to the public and employees,” the Allen County Department of Environmental Management said Monday in a news release. “Residents are advised to follow recycling guidelines and only use the sites when attendants are present.”

    Accepted recyclable items include aluminum cans, cardboard, glass, paper, paperboard, plastics numbered 1 through 7, and steel cans.

    Photos provided by the county show a sofa dumped at the Byron Health Center Drop-Off site on Lima Road and what appears to be garbage dumped at the Southgate Plaza site.

    No-cost recycling is available at six locations throughout Allen County:

    • Stellhorn Village, 4522 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne

    • Little River Wetlands Project, 5000 Smith Road, Fort Wayne

    • The former Byron Health Center site, 12101 Lima Road, Fort Wayne

    • Behind the Southgate Plaza Kroger, 281 Pettit Ave., Fort Wayne

    • Leo-Cedarville, 14701 Schwartz Rd., Grabill

    • Behind the Monroeville library, 1101/2 South St., Monroeville.

    Locations are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Monroeville location is available for drop-off at any time.

    Residents with questions about proper disposal of items can go to www.acwastewatcher.org or call 260-449-7878.

    dgong@jg.net

