Loan from county to prep site paid back

The payback is complete on a loan granted by the county commissioners to the county redevelopment commission.

The Allen County Redevelopment Commission has paid back $1.4 million plus $129,000 in interest – money that helped bring the giant General Mills distribution center to its site off Bluffton Road in 2012.

The loan enabled the redevelopment commission to make public improvements that led to the 1.5-million-square-foot facility being built on a 180-acre shovel-ready site at a cost of $35 million.

The work done for General Mills also provided a location for XPO Logistics, which employs an additional 80 people and has a $3 million payroll.

General Mills has a payroll of $8 million and about 200 employees.

Alyssa McGauley, county director of redevelopment, said the transaction followed normal procedures for tax increment financing districts, also called TIFs.

Payback started in 2015 as tax increment – the increase in taxes from development on undeveloped land in this case – was received.

The loan was repaid starting with a $150,000 payment to the commissioners, she said.

This month's payment, on July 14, represents the final installment on the loan, McGauley said.

